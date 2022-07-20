Hull to host UK Youth Parliament annual conference

Hull is to host this year’s UK Youth Parliament annual conference.

Members of Youth Parliament, aged 11 to 18, from all over the UK will visit the city between 22 and 24 July for the conference being held at Hull University.

Youth representatives will together debate the issues affecting young people, and vote on which top issues should make it onto the Make Your Mark ballot. UK Youth Parliament will then decide which of the issues should form the 2022-24 national campaign.

Councillor Linda Tock, Portfolio Holder for children’s services said: “It’s important that young people are involved in democracy and politics, and that as decision makers we hear their thoughts and views.

“We want to make the city a better place for young people, and we will do this with the help and voices of young people.

“I’m delighted that this year Hull is the host city for the UK Youth Parliament annual conference.”

Logan Richard, age 13, is a Member of Youth Parliament (MYP) representing Hull. He said: “I’m really looking forward to the annual conference because we can talk about issues affecting young people with Youth Parliament reps from lots of other cities.

“It’s good to hear other young people’s experiences, thoughts and ideas.

“This year, Hull Youth Parliament Members will be raising the issues of wellbeing and mental health. I’m sure we will have a great conference and that we will successfully voice the opinions of 11 to 18 year olds and make a difference.”