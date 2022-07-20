Iconic Foyle Cup Parade kicks off from Ulster University’s Magee campus

Ulster University’s Magee campus hosted the O’Neills Foyle Cup teams today for the launch of the iconic Foyle Cup parade. The players made their way via Northland Road, Great James Street and Strand Road before gathering at the Guildhall for an official welcome by Sandra Duffy, Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Over 450 teams have signed up for this year’s Foyle Cup in what marks a record number of entries, travelling to the North West from across the island of Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, Europe and North America to compete in this landmark Festival of Football. Matches will be staged in the Derry, Strabane and Causeway Coast & Glens Council

areas as clubs go head-to-head.

While welcoming the teams to the Magee Campus, Dr Nigel Dobson, Head of Sports Services for Ulster University, said:

“It is fantastic to see the O’Neills Foyle Cup return again this year. Ulster University is delighted to welcome the players and management teams to the city of Derry and look forward to supporting the tournament this year and for years to come.”

OliverMuggleton, Coach of the Beach FC California, USA,said:

“Getting the opportunity to play in the Foyle Cup has been an amazing experience so far for the boys. Since arriving in Dublin, the hospitality has been something we have never experienced before and the people are willing to share their culture and history which has meant a lot to us as a group of families from the states. It’s a huge moment for the boys and they are itching to get out and play in the tournament. We are excited to get started.”

James Thompson, Director of Foundation Development for the Irish Football Association, said:

“It’s fantastic to see so many teams here from not only across Northern Ireland but across Ireland, Europe and even America. One the more impressing things is the amount of young girls here playing football, building on the success of our senior womens team at the Euros.”

Philip Devlin, Secretary of Foyle Cup Committee, said:

“We are looking forward to seeing over 450 teams from Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, Europe and North America show off their skills throughout the O’Neills Foyle Cup. It is wonderful to see these people come together through the love of the sport. It is great to have the support of our partners that include Ulster University and we are excited for these partnerships to grow from strength to strength.”

The Tournament is taking place from Monday 18 July to Saturday 23 July.

