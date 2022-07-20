Review highlights great work happening to keep adults safe in Barnsley

Next week, Cabinet members will review the fantastic feedback Barnsley’s Safeguarding Adults Board received in their latest Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS) peer review.

Held from 16 to 18 March, the peer review found that our Safeguarding Adults Board is both effectively preventing abuse and working in partnership with people to stop the harm. Several areas of outstanding practice were highlighted as part of the report, including:

Our work to support people struggling with self-neglect and hoarding.

Our commitment to partnership working and keeping people safe.

Our free multi-agency safeguarding training offer.

Our commitment to supporting local responses.

The reviewers also praised the key role councillors play in identifying and addressing local safeguarding issues.

They made no recommendations for areas of improvement as part of the peer review.

Instead, areas for consideration were offered to strengthen the Board’s work further, all of which align with their existing plans for development and growth. These include:

Strengthening links with other partnership boards, which the Board is already taking forward through increased data sharing and joined-up working.

Considering how the move to the South Yorkshire Integrated Care System will impact safeguarding as a core commitment of health partners.

Engaging with local customer groups, including extending the role and input from the Safeguarding Adults Forum by Experience (SAFE).

These areas for consideration will be progressed as part of an action plan which Cabinet will be asked to approve at their next meeting on 27 July.

Councillor Jenny Platts, Cabinet Spokesperson for Place Health and Adult Social Care, said: “We’re so proud of the results of this peer review and feel confident that the Barnsley Safeguarding Adults Board is working closely with people to keep them safe.

“We want Barnsley to be a place where everyone can get the right care and support they need. I’m therefore delighted to see this peer review highlighting how our strong partnership working is helping to make this possible. We know our support can’t remain static, so we will continue listening to people’s views and improving what we do to prevent harm and abuse.”

As part of the peer review, assessors looked at local safeguarding cases and praised the people-centred responses of our adult social care staff.

They also spoke to a wide range of colleagues from across the borough, including SAFE, to hear how well they think the Board works and what difference it makes.

Cabinet members will discuss the findings of the ADASS Yorkshire and Humber peer review at their next meeting. You can read the papers on the council website.