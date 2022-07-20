Statement – Head of Paid service appointment

Liverpool City Council has today appointed Anne Marie Lubanski, its Director of Adult Services and Health, to the statutory role of Head of Paid Service.

This is a temporary appointment whilst the city council begins the recruitment process for an interim chief executive, following the departure of Tony Reeves.

Anne Marie will fulfil all statutory duties as Head of Paid Service until further notice, working closely with the Mayor, Cabinet and Commissioners, and with the full support of the council’s Corporate Management Team.

Anne Marie is a well-respected leader within the council, with a wealth of experience in local government and more than 35 years working in the social care sector.

Her role as Interim Head of Paid Service will be held whilst the council seeks to appoint an interim chief executive over the coming weeks.