Summer holiday activities to support families over the school break » Babergh Mid Suffolk

An array of activities are planned this summer holiday to provide entertainment and support to families across Babergh and Mid Suffolk. From adventure days to swimming, cooking classes to woodwork there is something to keep everyone occupied over the summer holidays thanks to Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils and partners.

The mixed programme of activities aim to help families over the summer as part of the councils’ commitment to health and wellbeing.

Explore Outdoor will once again be getting children out and about in nature, while Kinetic Science will be encouraging children to learn through fun with some hands-on experiments. There will also be a variety of cooking lessons provided by The Food Museum, Explore Outdoor and Debenham Sports and Leisure – all supporting the councils’ ongoing ambition to combat holiday hunger.

Additionally, there will be sessions for swimming, football, arts and crafts, dodgeball, and filmmaking workshops at locations across the districts including Brantham, Claydon, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and Sudbury.

Free places are allocated on a needs basis – local schools identify those in receipt of free school meals, or who may be eligible for other reasons. However, children who do not meet the criteria for free places are welcome to participate for a small fee.

Babergh’s cabinet member for communities, Cllr Mary McLaren, said: “I am so pleased we are once again able to work with local companies in the community to offer so many fun activities to keep children entertained over the holidays. The aim of these activities is to encourage everyone to keep fit and healthy, and to ensure that no child is left hungry or lonely over the holidays. No matter your family’s circumstances there is something for everyone.”

Mid Suffolk’s cabinet member for communities, Cllr Julie Flatman, said: “These activities help to ease the pressure on families over the summer holidays. Working with our partners means we are able to provide this important resource to families across our districts. These activities are a vital part of our wellbeing strategy – it’s essential that everyone is able to keep active, eat healthily and take part in fun activities over the summer holidays.”

Find full details of all the activities available, and how to book, on the councils’ website.