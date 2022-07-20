UPDATE – Fires in Doncaster

There have been a number of fires in Doncaster today due to the extremely high temperatures. Some of these are ongoing and we are continuing to work with agencies across the Borough and also colleagues across South Yorkshire to respond to and manage these incidents.

The Emergency Services declared a major incident due to the demand on services from fires across South Yorkshire.

We want to re-assure residents that the fires are all being dealt with, and this is the current situation:

Sprotbrough – the most significant fire in Doncaster today has been off Sprotbrough Road. Some residents were advised to evacuate from their homes and Sprotbrough Road remains closed at the time of writing. However, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue is comfortable that the fire is under control, residents have returned home and we will update you when the road re-opens in due course.

Auckley – We temporarily closed Hurst Lane due to a number of smaller fires in fields. The road is now fully re-open, and the Fire Service are comfortable to let the fires burn out as there is no risk to life or property.

Clayton – There was a serious fire in Clayton, and the Fire Service has confirmed that three residential properties were damaged.

Fires in fields – We’re aware of reports of fires in fields in different parts of Doncaster including near Pastures Lane in Mexborough and elsewhere. Please be assured that there is no imminent danger from these incidents and we will update you if anything changes.

Power Outages

There have also been a number of power outages, which are being caused by the high temperatures today too. Northern Powergrid are working hard to restore the power, and most properties are now back online.

We are working with colleagues across the Council to ensure any vulnerable people affected are able to access the support they need

We will continue to monitor the situation overnight and take action as necessary. If the position changes and if there are further incidents we will aim to communicate these.

If your property is still affected by power outages, you can visit this link for an updated map and for information on how to contact Northern Powergrid.

Northern Powergrid Site

Emergency Services

The emergency services are incredibly stretched due to the number of calls today, so please only call 999 in an emergency.