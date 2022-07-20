What To Do After A Car Accident: Whether You’re At Fault Or Not!

Maneuvering a car may seem like a breeze, but it’s always important to be aware of your surroundings on the road. But if you are involved in a car incident, everything can happen so fast. Depending on the situation, you may feel alarmed or frightened. You may not realize what is happening around you at the moment.

There are various ways one can get involved in a car collision. Some of these include:

Rear-end collisions

Head-on collisions

Side-swipe collisions

Side-action collisions

Singular or multiple collisions

If a car incident has occurred, whether you or someone else is at fault, you and the other driver have to take action immediately. Once you have taken the required immediate action you can consider whethe ryou need to contact personal injury lawyers such as a car accident lawyer Perth.

What To Do If The Accident Is NOT Your Fault

Knowing what to do after a car incident if you are not at fault can save you from legal issues and expenses in the long run. In other words, you have to take certain measures to protect yourself in case the driver at fault does not report the incident, or if they make a false statement. Moreover, you’d have to get in contact with the insurer of the driver who was at fault during the incident. This can seem very stressful for those who are unsure of how to handle the situation. Here’s how you can prepare yourself for this occurrence.

Take Immediate Action

First, a car incident can be life-threatening and damaging, depending on the impact of the crash. Try to remain calm during the incident. You need to check to see if you are feeling okay, but if you aren’t, it is best to get medical treatment right away. If there are any other injured victims during the crash, you may need to make a call to an emergency medical center.

Furthermore, you will need to move the impacted vehicle to avoid interference with traffic.

Collect The Driver’s Information

If the other driver is at fault, they must report the incident. However, if they fail to make a report, you must collect necessary evidence before leaving the scene. Here is a list of information you will need:

Name

Address

Contact Number

Driver’s license number

The Insurance company and their policy number

Make and Model of the car

VIN number

Picture evidence

If there are other victims involved, you will need their names, contact information, and individual statements regarding the incident.

Contact Law Enforcement

Once you gather all of your evidence, you will need to contact law enforcement. (Note: Collecting evidence is essential in case both drivers are unsure who caused the accident.) Making a police statement will be beneficial and reach some kind of agreement for the driver at fault. You can also write out a statement regarding the details, if you can remember the car incident.

Contact Your Auto Insurance Company

It is important to get in contact with your car insurance company immediately. This is because car accidents can happen so quickly, and you may be unsure of specific details. Moreover, contacting your insurance company can help to cover any expenses regarding damages and treatment for other victims that were involved. (Note: Some drivers can be partially at fault. If this is the case, your insurance will have to cover vehicle repairs and collision claims.) You might need assistance with the claims process from a personal injury lawyer.

What To Do If YOU Are At Fault

If you are at fault in a car collision, everything may be seen from a different perspective. But just like any car incident, you may have to go through a similar process. Here is what to do if you have been involved in a car incident and you’re the at-fault driver.

Make Sure You Are Safe From Oncoming Traffic

It is best to stop and make sure you are safe from oncoming traffic during the incident. If this is the case, check to see if you are injured, or if there are any injured victims as well. If so, get medical treatment right away.

Contact The Police

If you are responsible for the car incident, you need to contact the police immediately. Fleeing a car accident can make you liable for a hit-and-run. In addition, many states require you to contact the police and report the incident.

(Note: If the police do not come to the scene of the incident, you can file a police report at the police report or your local DMV.)

Exchange Your Information With The Other Driver

Since you are responsible for the incident, you must exchange your contact information with the other driver. This includes your name, address, contact number, driver’s license number, car make and model, and auto insurance information. You may also need information for any witnesses that may have noticed the car incident.

Gather Your Picture Evidence

Even if you are the driver at fault, you will still need picture evidence. In this perspective, it is important to document pictures to prevent any false statements regarding the incident. You will need to take pictures of the vehicles, any injuries you may have, and the location of the scene.

Get In Contact With Your Auto Insurance Provider

Contact your insurance company and report the incident. This is so you can receive the coverage you need for vehicle damages, expenses, and compensation for medical treatment.

You May Receive a Ticket

In some cases, you may receive a citation or ticket after the incident. Police officers usually write tickets if you have violated a traffic law that may have caused a car incident such as driving under the influence (DUI), speeding, texting and driving, or any illegal activity. You may be issued a ticket days later after the car incident. (Note: Complicated car incidents may require more time for a ticket if there are multiple vehicles involved.

If You Are Partially At Fault

Car accidents can also occur if both parties are partially at fault. All the steps for reporting the car scene are similar, however, you and the other driver must come to a percentage level of agreement (50% to 51%), in order to pursue compensation.