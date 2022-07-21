Adult Education Active learning programme Learners raise over £1,200 for charity – Coventry City Council

A group of Adult Education Learners on the Active learning programme have raised £1,245 for the Red Cross Ukraine appeal after volunteering their skills to organise and perform at a fundraising event.

Staff from Adult Education, and a group of volunteers who learn through the service, decided to work together to raise some money for the Red Cross Ukraine appeal after seeing the media coverage.

Learners in Skills for Work groups and the Independent Living Skills music group worked together to volunteer their time and showcase their skills. They organised a raffle and open-mic night on Friday 10 June at Barnacle Village Hall.

The event gave the groups chance to put their newly learned skills into practice, with Skills for Work groups using their customer care skills to sell tickets and run the raffle. On the night learners were supported to decorate the hall, prepare, and serve hot food safely. The independent living skills music group performed a selection of songs at the open mic night to a crowd of over 100 people.

A representative from the Red Cross, Lisa Liddle, Senior Emergency Response Officer, attended an event on Tuesday 12 July at WEET Training Centre to officially accept the £1,245 donation on behalf of the learners.

She said: “Over 14 million people have been displaced from Ukraine, and the Red Cross has so far reached more than 2.1 million with life-saving aid. Funds donated here in the UK are being used to support the humanitarian response in Ukraine and the border countries, as well as those arriving in the UK.

“Support includes making sure families have food, first aid and medicines, supporting hospitals with healthcare facilities, working to repair vital infrastructure such as homes, healthcare centres and community centres.

“The money raised will all go towards providing practical and emotional support to those who have been displaced by the conflict in Ukraine.”

Councillor Dr Kindy Sandhu, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “This is an outstanding example of people working together to achieve something fantastic. It showcases the generosity of the Adult Education staff and the learners, who worked so hard organising the event, and also the local community members who donated prizes for the raffle.

“To see the skills they learned in adult education courses being put into practice for such a worthy cause is a fabulous outcome. I’d like to thank and congratulate anyone who took part for all their hard work. By organising this fundraising event, they have achieved a huge amount.”

The event was such a success that the learners hope to arrange another event before Christmas to raise even more money.

To find out more about adult education courses, please go to www.coventry.gov.uk/adult-education​