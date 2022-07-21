Bournemouth Town Centre traffic management



Posted on Friday 30th June 2017

The first phase of highway improvement works in the town centre aimed at improving pedestrian and cycle safety and connectivity between the Central Gardens and the Square, is nearing completion.

A two-week closure of Bourne Avenue and Avenue Road to carry out road resurfacing operations will be in place from July 3-17. The road closure is necessary to ensure safety of those working on the scheme and has the benefit of enabling the surfacing work to be carried out with as little disruption as possible between two key events happening in the Square – Bourne Free Festival and Summer Live.

Diversions will be in place throughout the Bourne Avenue closure with the C1 and U8 bus services re-directed. To enable the bus diversion and to keep traffic flowing overall as efficiently as possible, the four-way traffic lights currently in place at Horseshoe Common will be removed from July 3 and replaced with a full closure on Old Christchurch Road between Dean Park Crescent and Madeira Road. The full road closure here will have the benefit of enabling all remaining remedial works in the road at Horseshoe Common to be finished by the end of that week and be re-opened to traffic. The road will be re-opened to all vehicles except buses on Monday 10 July. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Jamie Griffiths, Traffic Manager, said: “We appreciate this is two road closures in the town centre at the same time but having taken all considerations into account it was felt this was the most efficient way to get works done quickest and keep traffic, including buses, moving as efficiently as possible and minimise the impact on the busy summer events programme in the town centre. The temporary closures coincide for just seven days and replace the traffic lights which have been in place at both locations for some weeks. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience these works may cause and would like to assure you that every effort will be made to keep disruption to a minimum. We have contacted all businesses and residents in the vicinities and made provision for deliveries to traders in the town centre.”