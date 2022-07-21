Council launches £2million fund to support growth in East Cambridgeshire

A £2million Growth and Infrastructure Fund to support sustainable projects that improve the quality of life for residents has been launched by East Cambridgeshire District Council.

Organisations, clubs or councils that want to deliver a project have until 7 October 2022 to bid for the funds which can be spent on infrastructure that assists, promotes, encourages and develops sustainable growth.

This could include improvements to village halls, the expansion of sports facilities or enhancements to nature reserves or green spaces.

The money utilises money the Council has received from Cambridgeshire Horizons. Cambridgeshire Horizons is a company that holds historical funds, originally received from central Government, to deliver projects that support growth in the county.

Working with other Council leaders, Councillor Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, was able to negotiate funds from Cambridgeshire Horizons to benefit East Cambridgeshire specifically.

She said: “We know there are lots of fantastic ideas out there that with a little bit of funding can deliver some really good and sustainable benefits for our local residents. This fund is providing those organisations, clubs or parish councils with the opportunity to make that happen. We are really open-minded around how the money is spent, providing it’s for a capital project that supports the growth of the district and benefits local residents.”

Applicants will also be required to match fund a minimum of 10 per cent of the total project costs and should commit to an environmentally friendly approach.

Anyone interested in applying can find out more here: East Cambridgeshire Growth and Infrastructure Fund | East Cambridgeshire District Council (eastcambs.gov.uk)