Council supports grassroots projects keeping young people safe this summer – Newsroom

Croydon Council has launched targeted funding for small community organisations and projects working to keep young people safe this summer.

The council will support local organisations over the summer months who work closely with young people, up to the ages of 18, who are at higher risk of youth violence.

Grants of up to £10,000 will be available to grassroots projects not already in receipt of council, Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC), or Home Office funding.

Funding is intended to cover as wide a selection of local organisations as possible – activities can range from mentoring or sports clubs, through to filmmaking or music projects. These could be existing projects or new programmes which council funding would help to run through the summer.

In line with the council’s recently agreed Community Safety Strategy, support is targeted towards the highest risk areas of the borough for violence against young people; Croydon town centre, London Road and New Addington.

The funding, which comes from MOPAC, compliments the largest programme of summer support for Croydon’s young people in recent years. Wider offerings this summer include a combined £1m holiday activities and food programme, the Young Londoners Fund, and work with other local organisations.

Organisations in Croydon town centre, London Road and New Addington, who do not already receive mainstream funding, are asked to submit a short application form by Friday 29 July.

The two-page form asks for a brief description of planned activities, aims, and other details about the organisation or project, as well as checking that necessary safeguarding policies and checks are in place.

Interested organisations are asked to get in touch with safercroydonadmin@croydon.gov.uk for more details and an application form.

“The threat of serious youth violence is a real issue for some of our young people during the summer months and its vital we keep those at risk safe. We have more young people than any other London borough and I want to make sure we engage with as many of them as we can, supporting positive community initiatives and changing the narrative around Croydon’s young people.

“There’s so much positive work being done in Croydon by our partners and young people, but I also know there are countless small local projects out there which still fly under the radar. These grants target those small projects doing important work in the community but who aren’t already in receipt of mainstream funding – making the application process as easy as possible so we can support them this summer.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon