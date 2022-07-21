Council’s Cabinet – Friday 22 July

Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet will meet for its July meeting on Friday (22 July), at 10am at the Town Hall.

This meeting is open to the public, but if you can’t attend, it will be livestreamed and we’ll also be updating from this page throughout the meeting.

You can also watch back later via the council’s YouTube channel.

It’s a particularly busy agenda this month with 25 main reports as well as financial updates. You can read the agenda in full on the council’s website, along with the minutes and agendas of previous meetings.

Some of the key decisions which will be considered on Friday are: