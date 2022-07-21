Council’s Cabinet – Friday 22 July
Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet will meet for its July meeting on Friday (22 July), at 10am at the Town Hall.
This meeting is open to the public, but if you can’t attend, it will be livestreamed and we’ll also be updating from this page throughout the meeting.
You can also watch back later via the council’s YouTube channel.
It’s a particularly busy agenda this month with 25 main reports as well as financial updates. You can read the agenda in full on the council’s website, along with the minutes and agendas of previous meetings.
Some of the key decisions which will be considered on Friday are:
- Investing almost £1m in improving Liverpool’s markets with some quick-wins as well as a long-term strategy. Find out more on Liverpool Express.
- Closing the current CityBike scheme and replacing it with an e-bike scheme run by Voi.
- Accepting government funding to enable us to continue supporting Ukrainian refugees.
- The city’s move away from a chargeable Clean Air Zone.