Free activities all summer long!

Hull’s Healthy Holidays programme is back again for the summer with hundreds of activities to keep children busy. All are either free or low cost and include a free nutritious food offer.

Just a taster of activities and sessions includes:

Play Days

Beach Days

Rock climbing

Swimming

Performing arts

Drama

Dance

Ballet

Rapping

Days out, including the Deep, Big Fun and museums

Digital editing

fishing

Sports including football, netball, rounders and more

Wellbeing sessions

Full and varied SEND programme

There are sessions for all age groups and in all parts of the city, to ensure everyone can take part.

The Healthy Holidays programme has run for several years now, following an initial pilot in select wards in the city. Earlier this year, it was awarded funding worth £1.4 million from the government, to ensure it can continue until at least 2025.

With the summer break about to begin, now is a great time to check out healthyholidayshull.org start planning. Parents should also have received a printed 16-page booklet via their child’s school, which includes details of the summer programme. Anyone without internet access can get online or get information at their local children’s centre, customer service centre or library.

Cllr Linda Tock, Portfolio Holder for Children, Young People, Families and Learning, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invite every child in the city to take part in this varied, exciting summer programme. Every year thousands of Hull children go to activity sessions, fun days, free swimming, sports and dance. It’s now an established part of school holidays, and a boost for children and teenagers as well as parents and carers.

“The programme is vast, so there really is something for everyone of every age to enjoy. This will be a summer that everyone can enjoy normal life again and really make the most of all these opportunities to socialise and have fun. The scope of activities available really can’t be underestimated. There are large-scale fun days and beach days, and opportunities to take part in rock climbing, fishing, drama, dance, music, sports, wellbeing activities, swimming and much more. There are also days out to the Deep, museums, ice skating and other exciting attractions.

“It’s important to recognise that while fun and excitement are key components of Health Holidays, the programme was also created to address serious issues which stem from the inequalities we see in Hull, including food poverty and inactivity. We want to provide every family in the city with access to nutritious food and a range of fun, exciting activities. Thanks to Healthy Holidays, everyone can have something to look forward to this summer”.

Visit healthyholidayshull.org to find activities – the site has hundreds of activities listed already, with more added every day. Follow @healthyHolsHull and @HullccNews on Twitter, @LoveHullHQ on Instagram and follow Hull City Council News on Facebook for information, and updates throughout the summer.