Hartlepool urgent care service sends out reminder about health issues it can help with – North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

The urgent care team in Hartlepool wants to remind its community about the health issues it can help with.

The service at the University Hospital of Hartlepool is a GP and nurse practitioner service giving help to people with minor injuries and illnesses.

It is there for people when they need urgent support and have been unable to gain access to their GP.

The centre – which includes experienced nurse practitioners and health support workers – can help people with issues including sprains or strains, suspected broken bones, grazes, burns cuts and for people experiencing minor illness including sore throats, earache, eye conditions, stomach ache. The service is not there to deal with complex issues that require continuity. Unless there is an urgent need these conditions should be addressed by the person own GP.

Nicola Grieves, clinical lead for the urgent care service, said: “Our urgent care centre is here to help people with minor issues.

“The urgent care centre is not an emergency service – people with issues needing emergency attention are cared for at our emergency department at the University Hospital of North Tees.

“The urgent care centre is here to help with a whole range of minor injuries and illnesses.

“The experienced team can also treat broken bones and has an X Ray facility.

“We want to remind our community that the service is here for this reason.

“We ask all people needing medical treatment to visit www.111.nhs.uk or ring 111 and an experienced call handler will signpost you to the most appropriate service.

“This can include setting up an appointment in the urgent care centre which will support patients to be seen in a timely manner.”

