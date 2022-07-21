Hip replacement, back on his feet and home…all in a day!

Local resident Ric had a total hip replacement with the Orthopaedic Team and walked out of Maidstone Hospital just six hours after surgery thanks to a relatively new technique of minimally invasive surgery. This was the first day case hip replacement performed in Kent!

The approach is a modification of the traditional posterior approach to the hip joint where the arthritic hip is removed without disturbing muscles and tendons around the hip. The approach does not involve cutting any muscle, as is the case in the traditional hip operations and as a result, the patient has relatively less bleeding and pain.

The Trust has the only dedicated orthopaedic unit in the whole of Kent and Sussex and over the last couple of months has performed five day case hip replacements.

Mr Syed Ahmed, Consultant Trauma and Orthopaedics at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust said:

“There are great benefits of using this technique for both our patients and our orthopaedic service. It enables the patient to make a much quicker recovery with less pain and discomfort. Patients appreciate being back on their feet on the same day and being able to sleep in their own bed at night!

I would like to thank all the teams involved, as it would not be possible for us to provide this service without the hard work and dedication of our anaesthetists (Dr Howells and Dr Fai) theatre staff, orthopaedic waiting list staff and ward staff including Nurses, Physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists and Pharmacists at the Maidstone Orthopaedic Unit. Careful patient selection and education, adequate perioperative considerations, and appropriate postoperative pathways will enable us to carry out many more successful day-case hip replacements.”

Patient Ric commented:

“My kindest thanks to Mr Ahmed and the whole team in the orthopaedic unit. You are all very special people working for a world class organisation. In my heart is both gratitude and love!

These procedures are transformative as the latest operative techniques allow rapid patient turnaround with reduced pain and much faster recovery.

Having had one hip replaced five years previously I was aware of the procedure and the need for my involvement in being physically fit before and after the operation. I was back on my bike and walking for an hour unaided within three weeks and believe this should be possible for any senior citizen.

I’m looking forward to next year’s ski season!”

Mr Ahmed is a high-volume hip surgeon and is an active member of the British Orthopaedic Association, British Hip Society and European Hip Society. He shares his skills through the teaching of junior trainees and is a College Tutor for Trauma & Orthopaedics at the Royal College of Surgeons.