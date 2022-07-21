Milestone reached on Chambers Green Development » Babergh Mid Suffolk

The completion of the first phase development at Chambers Green in Needham Market has been marked by councillors and representatives from Mid Suffolk Growth.

The Chambers Green Development, at the former Mid Suffolk District Council headquarters, will consist of a mix of 92 homes for sale, homes for affordable rent, and a retail outlet.

The completed first phase includes 32 new build homes built to a high specification and a new East of England Co-op food store to support the growing development and local community, opening its doors in the coming months.

An additional 60 homes will be added to the Chambers Green site, as part of phase two. The conversion of the listed buildings will provide flats that will retain the original character and features of the buildings, with a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses being delivered on the remainder of the site. Green space will be retained and enhanced on the site and available to the public

It is expected that work will start on the second phase of works later this year

The whole development is being delivered by Mid Suffolk Growth, a joint venture between Mid Suffolk District Council and the Norse Group.

The new development comes alongside the transformation of the former Middle School and the creation of a further 41 homes, meeting the demand for housing in the town as part of the council’s wider vision for Needham Market.

Cllr Lavinia Hadingham, Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet member for housing, said:

“The completion of phase one on this development is already making a difference in the lives of our residents, and I’m thrilled to see it coming together step by step. This development is not just about providing homes for the present but also ensures that the town is sustainable going forward. The council remains focussed on meeting the housing needs of the whole community, adding to our council housing stock and having homes available for those wishing to own property too.”

Richard Gawthorpe, director, Mid Suffolk Growth, commented:

“I am delighted that the team have successfully delivered phase one of the project at Chambers Green and that the new homes have been so well received. Delivering this project for Mid Suffolk District Council has allowed us to bring much-needed high-quality housing to Needham Market.”

The housing developments at Chambers Green and the former middle school are part of Mid Suffolk District Council’s Invest in Needham programme, which includes a new library that opened at the former middle school site in February and a new café and visitor centre at Needham Lake that opened in May.