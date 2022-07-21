New Health Secretary sees cutting-edge medical robotics research at Imperial | Imperial News













New Health Secretary Steve Barclay MP visited the College last week to meet researchers working on medical robotics and imaging at the Hamlyn Centre.

The new Health Secretary Steve Barclay MP visited the Hamlyn Centre at Imperial last week to see the future of surgery through the leading work of Imperial researchers in medical robotics and imaging – a key focus of the government Life Sciences Vision published a year ago.

Hosted by Imperial Provost Professor Ian Walmsley FRS and Professor Ferdinando Rodriguez y Baena, Professor of Medical Robotics and Engineering Co-Director of the Hamlyn Centre, the Health Secretary met a range of PhD students and researchers at the Hamlyn. He learnt about their work on technological innovation and clinical adoption of robotic, minimally invasive surgery – often done in partnership with major industrial leaders in medical devices and surgical robots.

The Hamlyn Centre was established for developing safe, effective and accessible technologies that can reshape the future of healthcare for both developing and developed countries. Focusing on technological innovation, but with a strong emphasis on clinical translation and direct patient benefits with global impacts, the Centre is at the forefront of research in imaging, sensing and robotics for addressing global health challenges associated with demographic, environmental, social and economic changes.

The Centre is one of the Institute of Global Health Innovation’s research centres (IGHI). One of the six global challenge institutes at Imperial, the Institute works to support the identification, development and widespread diffusion of healthcare innovation. In doing so, IGHI aims to sustainably reduce inequalities in global health for generations to come using an interdisciplinary approach.