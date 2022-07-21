New Morning Lane Tesco plans to put the community first

We bought the land at Morning Lane five years ago to guarantee redevelopment in a crucial location could only progress with affordable workspace, places for businesses to grow, affordable homes, better public space, and crucially, keeping a Tesco store.

With the previous option agreement now expired, I’m keen that we arrive at the best approach to create a fantastic development that will unlock the huge potential of this key site in the heart of Hackney Central and ensure that the Council’s investment will bring long-term benefits for the community.

Taking a new approach to the delivery will give us even greater say over what is built to ensure we put the community first and undertake genuine engagement on the community’s ambitions for the site – in the same spirit as speaking to thousands of local people about the long-term future of Hackney Central and using community input to inform where we should deliver the genuinely affordable new housing the borough needs .”

That does not mean delivering on these ambitions will be easy. But, however we proceed, we will do so openly, transparently, and alongside the community. The feedback we have already received – around genuinely affordable housing, truly public space and the importance of the Tesco store – will be fundamental to this.