Spectacular evening of entertainment to welcome Queen’s Baton Relay into city centre
Birmingham as the Proud Host City of the Commonwealth Games will welcome the Queen’s Baton Relay to the city centre with a colourful, fun-filled evening of entertainment in Victoria Square next week.
As the Queen’s Baton Relay enters the final stage of its 294-day journey around the Commonwealth to the Alexander Stadium – to mark the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on 28 July – Brum is set to stage a very special homecoming.
The free event on 27 July will bring together dance, music and performance from the city’s rich and diverse communities and be hosted by presenter Radzi Chinyanganya with rapper SANITY outside the Council House.
Dhol drummers, Bollywood and street dancers, a brass band, poets, singers, rappers and DJs will all provide the entertainment before and after the baton arrives in Victoria Square at 6.45pm by a special guest.
Earlier in the day Batonbearers will have visited a wide range of city locations including the Botanical Gardens, University of Birmingham, Sarehole Mill, the Balti Triangle, and stopped off for community celebrations in Cotteridge Park, Swanshurst Park and Small Heath Park.
The Baton will also take in the Gay Village, Gas Street Basin and journey in a tram down Broad Street in order to reach the homecoming party.
Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “The Commonwealth Games are almost upon us and after four-and-a-half years of planning and preparation, we’re ready for Birmingham’s biggest ever event.
“As the excitement really starts to build, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Batonbearers will complete a two-day lap of honour around our great city – visiting our many communities and iconic settings – before arriving in the city centre on 27 July for an evening of entertainment and celebration that is open to everyone.”
Rapper SANITY, who will be co-hosting the event with Radzi and taking part as a Batonbearer, said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of the Homecoming event. We’ll be celebrating a range of Birmingham talents, communities and cultures that really commemorate our fantastic city.