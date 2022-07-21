Update on Bin collections in Mole Valley – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

Caroline Salmon, Cabinet Member for Community Services in Mole Valley said: “Due to the extreme heat earlier this week, there have understandably been some delays in bin collections across the district. Our teams have been working hard to clear any backlogs, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of all our residents.

“I also wanted to inform you that we have been notified about a strike action planned by Amey employees working on the waste collection and street cleaning services in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath. This is scheduled to take place from Monday 1 August to Friday 19 August. The action was voted for by GMB union members in a ballot related to pay settlement negotiations that have been taking place between Amey and the GMB. Mole Valley crews were not involved in the ballot for strike action.

“Currently it is not known what form any action might take, nor the extent of its impact across the area managed by Joint Waste Solutions (JWS) who manage our waste services, as well as Elmbridge, Surrey Heath and Woking. JWS are working with Amey on a range of potential contingency plans, to minimise any impact on core services to residents, should strike action take place.

“We do not know yet if this will impact on Mole Valley’s waste services. When we receive more information we will share it with you.”

If you would like to find out more about the planned strike action, please check JWS website with Q&A. The page will be regularly updated, once more information comes to light.