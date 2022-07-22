100 leaders networking service is now available to all Trust staff – North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

in Announcements

A networking service has been set up to support Trust staff wanting to make the professional leap into new careers or leadership opportunities.

The service matches delegates with relevant ‘champions’ that will help them with their professional development. The aim being to give them different perspectives and experiences as they embark on their career journey with North Tees and Hartlepool.

The idea for the service was spearheaded by Senior Clinical Professional, Kath Tarn, and her pack as part of the Trust’s 100 leaders development programme.

The initiative is alike to a human library in the fact that you rent expertise and knowledge from different departments.

Kath’s executive sponsor, Lynne Taylor, said that the project was created to alleviate the daunt staff undergo when taking the next step on their career path:

“The ‘Networking’ service was driven by the identification of a missing link for our new leaders, offering an opportunity to learn from an extensive cohort of volunteer ‘champions’ through an informal channel of communication.

No hierarchy, no question too simple it helps remove ‘perceived’ barriers for all levels of staff. A simple, but effective solution to support leadership opportunities for everyone.”

Trust staff can apply to be a champion or mentee, working to develop their relationship through ongoing meetings and supervision tailored to a personalised plan. The service is low commitment and staff are encouraged to hold their meetings informally.

Senior Occupational Therapist, Lauren Bettinson, took part in the service’s pilot and was partnered with Strategic Workforce Lead, Chris Tarn. Here she discusses her journey and what benefits the networking service brought.

The networking service is open to all Trust staff, please contact Employee Engagement to register your interest.

Leave a comment