Annual fee uplift proposed for adult social care providers

Next week, Cabinet members will be asked to consider an annual uplift in the fees paid to adult social care providers for 2022/23.

This covers all care sectors and providers who have a contract with Barnsley Council, including care homes and community-based support. The fee changes also apply to the growing number of people who use their budgets to employ personal assistants.

In Barnsley, we are committed to making sure care providers under contract with us can pay their staff £1 above the national living wage.

Working with the NHS, we invested in our health and care services over the winter to bring forward the national living wage increase for people working in our care sector.

With this year’s annual fee review, we are proposing an average uplift of 10.6% for our older people’s care homes. Uplifts for home care, supported living, specialist care homes, direct payments, personal assistants and Shared Lives have also been put forward in the report.

These changes have been recommended to reflect the rise in the national living wage and other financial pressures facing the care sector.

Councillor Jenny Platts, Cabinet Spokesperson for Place Health and Adult Social Care, said: “To help people get the care and support they need when they need it, it’s important we consider a fee uplift for providing adult social care services. The proposed changes will help the sector deliver the best care and support for our residents, offering diverse and sustainable options for people to live well in Barnsley.

“Our adult social care services play such a vital role in our borough, and we’re proud to recognise this by helping providers pay their staff £1 above the national living wage. We’re delighted the majority of providers have taken us up on this offer and will continue to work on delivering a fair fee for the essential role the care sector plays in our communities.”

This year’s review allows us to recognise the impact the cost of living crisis is having on adult social care providers while improving pay and conditions for staff.

The increase in fees should help us secure a diverse, sustainable care market focused on quality and wellbeing, giving people more choice over the support they receive.

You can read the full report on the council’s website.