Chance to have your say on night time economy and night buses

People in Exeter are being asked for their thoughts on the night time economy and night bus services in the city.

Taking part in either of the two surveys could win participants a £50 independent gift voucher.

Both surveys have been launched by InExeter – the city’s Business Improvement District or BID as it is commonly known.

InExeter is putting the spotlight on the night time economy in Exeter with an in-depth review of the city’s services, safety, and vibrancy between the hours of 5pm to 5am.

The results of the review will be compiled into a comprehensive night time economy strategy to develop Exeter city centre’s night time offer.

Matthew Jarratt, InExeter Director and Chair of Best Bar None, said: “Exeter’s evening and leisure offer is growing. We want to better understand the user experiences of the night time in Exeter and feedback via the surveys and focus groups will help us focus discussion, better invest in services and improvements and respond to customers.

“Initiatives like Best Bar None, which ensure venues are committed to customer safety and wellbeing are part of this commitment to making a safe, accessible and hugely enjoyable experience for all.”

A second survey, looking to shape Night Bus services in and out of the city is also underway.

People are being invited to take part in the survey about their opinions about Night Bus services running to and from Exeter after midnight, beginning in September. This survey is open until 14 August.

Cllr Amal Ghusain. Lead Councillor for City Management & Environmental Services, said: “Night bus services are a lifeline to students and revellers returning home after a night out. It’s so important that they continue in a city like Exeter, which has a large student and younger person population.

“Knowing there are services in place to get you home safely in the small hours is so important, and that’s why I would urge anyone who relies on these valuable services to take part in the survey and help shape the way they are run in the future.”

To take part in the Exeter Evening Night Time Survey, which ends on 1 August, go to https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/exeternighttimesurvey

The deadline for the survey on Night Bus services to and from Exeter is 14 August. Please go to https://www.research.net/r/NightBusSurvey to take part.