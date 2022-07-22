Essential work to improve worn-out road surface in Vane Street

Essential maintenance work to improve the worn-out road surface on Vane Street, off Spring Bank, will begin next week.

The road is currently in poor condition, and the repairs will ensure the highway continues to provide a safe surface for traffic.

The work will start on Monday 25 July and will be undertaken in phases over about five weeks.

To ensure the repairs can be carried out safely, sections of Vane Street will be closed during the work. Signed diversions will be in place, with traffic management in place to provide access for residents.

Andy Bell, Head of Highways Infrastructure at Hull City Council, said: “We understand these roadworks will cause short-term inconvenience for some road users, and we apologise in advance for that.

“However, it is vitally important that our roads are kept in good condition and free of potholes, and closing the road for a short period is the best way to do this quickly and safely.”

“We aim to complete this work as possible and get the road open again in much better condition.”

Access for emergency services will be maintained, and bin collections and bus services will not be affected.

PBS Construction (NE) Ltd is carrying out the work on behalf of Hull City Council

Anyone with queries should call 01482 300 300.