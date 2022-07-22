Home | Kickstart success

Date published: 3rd August 2021

North Norfolk District Council is pleased to say that Eastlaw, the Council’s legal services providers, have benefited from the Kickstart Scheme launched earlier this year.

The scheme, managed by the DWP, provides funding for the creation of job opportunities for 16 to 24-year olds; the age group identified as most at risk of long-term unemployment as a result of the pandemic. NNDC acted as a “Gateway” employer, allowing 50 local businesses to access the scheme, and now welcomes Holly Gibbs, Legal Assistant, to the organisation.

After struggling to find work on popular recruitment websites, she sought the help of her Work Coach where she discovered the position at Eastlaw.

Holly commented on the programme: “I moved to Norfolk in 2019, not long before lockdown hit which means I was out of work during the most difficult time many people have experienced.

“When I read the description of the job, I was concerned it was a little out of my capability but since joining the lovely legal team at North Norfolk District Council I have already learned so much and have an incredible amount of support.”

She added: “I would highly suggest joining the Kickstart Placement scheme to anyone. Even through the shorter contracts you will gain invaluable experience which will be really useful for future employment.”

In support of the scheme, Iken, the case management system provider for Eastlaw, generously donated a free licence enabling Holly to gain vital experience and carry out her work.

Tanya Corsie, Iken CEO, commented: “We are delighted to support the Kickstart Scheme at North Norfolk District Council by providing free Iken licensing to Holly for the duration of her six-month work placement. We firmly believe that equitable social justice requires all young people to have a fair opportunity to connect with business and work. We wish Holly every success for her placement with North Norfolk District Council.”

There are more Kickstart opportunities available in North Norfolk, eligible candidates should speak to their DWP Work Coach to see what openings are on offer.