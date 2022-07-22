ICU teams recognised for supporting critical care research

Intensive Care Unit teams at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust (MTW) have been recognised by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) for their contribution to vital health and care research projects across the region.

The NIHR Clinical Research Network Kent, Surrey and Sussex Research Support Awards recognise NHS colleagues who support research, helping improve outcomes for patients and relatives.

In this year’s awards, over 60 individuals and teams were nominated and four overall winners and four Highly Commended awards were selected by a panel of judges.

ICU teams at MTW were recognised with a Highly Commended award for their support for research during the pandemic. In July 2020, Tunbridge Wells Hospital was named as one of the top recruiters to a ground-breaking study which aimed to explain why some patients with Covid-19 experience a mild infection, others require intensive care and why for some it is sadly fatal.

Research at MTW involves over 1500 patients every year, and this supports the discovery of new and improved ways of treating diseases and their symptoms, including Covid-19 studies which have led to finding treatments and vaccines.

Senior Critical Care Research Nurse, Miriam Davey, said “I am delighted that our ICU teams have been recognised for the vital work that they do to support research in our hospitals. This award is an opportunity for us to thank our ICU clinical teams who are by our patients’ bedsides day and night – we couldn’t do it without them. We’re also incredibly grateful to all our patients who take part in our trials and projects. Being in intensive care is an incredibly stressful experience for patients and we are always struck by their willingness to take part in research and to help others”.