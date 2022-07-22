Keep barbecues and litter out of our parks  

With summer now well and truly upon us, we know lots of Merton residents are flocking to our wonderful parks and green spaces.

Our parks are busy at the moment, and we are working hard to meet the challenges this brings including extra litter. Everyone can help us keep our parks looking beautiful by taking home their litter, especially if the bins are full.

We also want to remind residents that we do not permit the use of barbecues or open fires in any of Merton’s parks and open spaces. This protects our parks, woodland and local wildlife from potential fire hazards and any related damage, as well as users of our parks and facilities.

The London Fire Brigade has already attended over 800 grass fires across London in the last six weeks and 189 of those incidents could have been attributed to the heat this week.

Read more about our parks and open spaces code.