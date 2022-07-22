Perfecting pathways to nature | Norwich City Council

A popular walking and nature spotting route in Norwich has been updated to create a greater visitor experience for all its users.

With funding from the Greater Norwich Growth Board (GNGB), Norwich City Council have made accessibility and biodiversity improvements to the Yare Valley Walk which runs through Cringleford Meadow and follows the river Yare south of Norwich.

The changes include an improved pathway from the meadow car park and resurfacing of the car park. There has also been some excavation of part of the historic ditch system for biodiversity enhancement such as fish spawning.

A new information board with a map of the route and surrounding area will also be an addition to help guide visitors around the site.

Councillor John Fuller, Chair of the GNGB said:

“This project demonstrates that as well as delivering the much-needed homes and jobs for people in the Greater Norwich area we are also proactively delivering valuable green space and infrastructure which allows people to access and enjoy our natural environment.”

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council and member of the GNGB, said:

“We’re so fortunate to have such amazing open spaces in Norwich and making important changes like path resurfacing helps to protect habitats from being trampled and ensures the route can be used throughout the year.

“The walk provides a picturesque route through to the University of East Anglia and many more areas of Eaton and Bowthorpe, as well as access to the River Yare for canoes and other waterway users.”

Work on the site started in May 2022 and were completed in July, ahead of schedule.

The project cost £47,000 and is funded by the Greater Norwich Growth Board through the Infrastructure Investment Fund.

The walk and surrounding natural areas are fortunate to attract outstanding wildlife with a variety of birds, bees, butterflies, damselflies, dragonflies, and other insects making regular appearances throughout the year.

About the Greater Norwich Growth Board

The Greater Norwich Growth Board is a partnership comprising Broadland District, Norwich City, South Norfolk and Norfolk County Councils together with the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP). The Partners have established the GNGB in order to work together, delivering homes, jobs and infrastructure in the area. As part of this remit, the GNGB provides strategic direction, monitoring and co-ordination of the Greater Norwich City Deal and the wider growth programme for the Greater Norwich area.