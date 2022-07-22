Residents invited to have their say on crime and anti-social behaviour

Cornwall’s Community Safety Partnership, Safer Cornwall, is launching an online survey and holding a series of community events for residents to share their views about crime and anti-social behaviour. They want to hear about issues that matter locally and what action could be taken to address any problems.

The online Safer Cornwall Have Your Say survey is completely anonymous and takes just a few minutes to complete.

The survey will be open until 31 August 2022.

A series of drop-in events will be held across Cornwall over the summer so that residents can talk about their concerns with Safer Cornwall in person.

The first event will be held in Liskeard on 29 July 2022. Details of further community events will be published on the Safer Cornwall Facebook and Twitter accounts. These events will bring together residents and organisations that are doing work in the community to discuss any issues that are having an impact on community safety to find out what’s going well, what needs to change, and to explore some solutions together.

Cornwall Council portfolio holder for neighbourhoods Carol Mould said: “Hearing from residents about local crime and anti-social behaviour issues is so important in helping us understand how Safer Cornwall’s work to improve community safety is going, and to ensure that future plans continue to target the right issues and provide the right support.

“We want to work together with our communities so that everyone can be safe and feel safe whether they’re at home, at work or school or out and about in their local area.”

Find details of events on Safer Cornwall website, Safer Cornwall Facebook and Safer Cornwall Twitter.

Story posted 21 July 2022