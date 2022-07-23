Action taken by Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service after fire safety inspection

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) has taken action to improve safety at premises that were deemed to be a fire risk.

A nail bar in Cheltenham was visited by fire crews as part of its new inspection programme of small businesses around the county.

Concerns were identified about a lack of smoke detection and alarm system as there was evidence of sleeping accommodation above the commercial premises, with no fire doors to protect a safe escape route from the upper floors.

As a result GFRS has prohibited the use of the upper floors for sleeping and given advice on what needs to be done for it to be reinstated for sleeping. It has also requested smoke alarms to be fitted and escape routes to be cleared.

A prohibition notice has been served on the premises which can be appealed within 21 days.

The operators of the nail bar have indicated that they will instead use the upstairs area just for storage, due to the cost of the work required to make it suitable for sleeping on site.

GFRS will return to make regular ad-hoc checks to ensure the conditions are being complied with.

Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member with responsibility for the fire and rescue service, said: “I would like to thank our fire crews for spotting these safety concerns during one of their routine inspections. This highlights the excellent work they are doing following a considerable investment into fire safety training for our operational crews post-Grenfell.

“Effective smoke detection and alarm systems, as well as fire doors, are essential to protect the public and businesses from the risk of fires. Their actions will help to keep everyone safe and I would urge all owners of commercial premises to check and ensure their fire safety measures meet the standards expected.”