Barista Training Boosts Summer Employability

A group of Travel, Hospitality, Aviation, and Events students gained practical new skills after participating in Barista Services training at Bradford College.

The students learned the art of espresso-based drink-making on industry-standard machines used in the Grove Restaurant and Café Bar. The College uses the facility to train the next generation of Hospitality and Catering professionals.

Sarah O’Connell, Travel & Tourism Lecturer & Course Leader, said:

“[The students…] were amazing and I cannot believe how quickly they picked up milk-steaming to make the perfect latte and cappuccino – so proud of them!

“They had fun serving customers with their new-found skills and it boosted their confidence when they received positive feedback and a certificate of excellence. It’s brilliant to be able to offer such services in addition to their curriculum and having such great facilities to be able to do so.”

The experience will provide students with the skills to apply for summer and longer-term Barista work. The session also enhanced their CVs and added to their work-based learning portfolio in advance of completing Level 3 training in September.