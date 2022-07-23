Beach wheelchairs come to North Norfolk beaches

Date published: 2nd August 2021

North Norfolk District Council has introduced beach wheelchairs to Cromer and Sheringham, allowing visitors with disabled access requirements to enjoy the award winning Blue Flag beaches this summer.

The wheelchairs are specially designed and fitted with large pneumatic wheels to make sure that everyone has the same opportunities to enjoy the sand and the sea.

The wheelchairs are built to allow people with limited mobility to move across the beach with ease and without the fear of damaging wheelchair wheels or getting them stuck in the sand – the off-road wheels are designed to manoeuvre over the uneven coastal terrain

They are also buoyant, allowing users to enter into the water with the assistance of a carer and can support a weight of up to 19 stone or 120 kilograms.

Introducing beach wheelchairs will mean those who have been unable to visit the beach for many years, or have not been unable to will have the chance to do so with dignity and ease.

Hiring a beach wheelchair is free. You can book a beach wheelchair through the Council.

The wheelchair in Cromer is immediately available and the one in Sheringham will be operational and available for use soon.

Cllr. Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for Leisure, Wellbeing & Culture said:



“Going to the beach is one of the greatest days out you can have in North Norfolk – our coastline is home to so many wonderful beaches and they should be enjoyable by everyone. No one should feel like they can’t visit the beach.

We’re very pleased to introduce these to Cromer and Sheringham and hope they can make a real difference to quality of life here.”

Visit North Norfolk have a helpful guide to the most accessible local beaches

View a full list of public and disabled access toilets in the District