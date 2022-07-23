City College Norwich | Work begins on new Advanced Construction and Engineering Centre



21st July 2022

A group of motor vehicle and engineering workshops at the college is undergoing an exciting transformation this summer.

The major revamp will see the creation of the Advanced Construction and Engineering (ACE) Centre within the Blakeney Building.

The new teaching and learning facilities in the ACE Centre will help ensure that students’ learning keeps pace with new technologies for a low-carbon future.

The ACE Centre will include a new electric motor vehicle workshop, complete with five vehicle lifts for trainee mechanics to work on electric vehicles.

The workshop will also be equipped with the latest diagnostic and repair machinery for electric and hybrid vehicles, along with charging points and repair equipment including a wheel balancer, tyre-filling machine, pillar drill, and bench grinder.

Engineering students are set to benefit from a new advanced engineering workshop, which will be fitted with three HAAS mills and two lathes. Alongside the new workshop, students will be able to hone their skills in computer aided design (CAD), using a new programming suite that will be home to 20 high-spec PCs and a 3D printer.

A new advanced construction area will provide students with 20 workspaces with laptops and a practical learning area including concrete testing equipment, a water curing tank, a cube tester, flexural tester, scales, mixer, and sieve shaker.

The development of the ACE Centre and has been made possible thanks to £3.1m funding from the Norwich Town Deal.

The refurbishment project is being undertaken by MJS Projects and is due to be completed in time for the start of the new college year in September.

