Cornwall is a brilliant place to be a child as summer fun in libraries gets underway

The Summer Reading Challenge, a performance of Peter Pan, a Lego workshop and Drag Queen Story Hour are some of the highlights in Cornwall’s libraries this summer.

The launch of this year’s Summer Reading Challenge is the start of a series of fun, inclusive and entertaining events being held in Cornwall’s libraries over the summer holidays.

The theme of this year’s annual national Summer Reading Challenge is Gadgeteers. Created in partnership with the Science Museum Group and illustrated by top children’s writer and illustrator Julian Beresford, its intention is to spark children’s curiosity about the world around them and help them find new books to read as well as taking part in competitions, games and mini challenges.

Another summer highlight is a series of Drag Queen Story Hour events taking place in nine Cornwall libraries over three days this August.

Performer Aida H Dee, the Storytime Drag Queen, is coming to Cornwall as part of a national tour of libraries and institutions including the British Museum.

The events will offer children a rich experience in story telling in an interactive way. Developing reading skills and an understanding of different communities provides children with a positive outlook that in turn can reduce inequalities.

Cornwall Council portfolio holder for neighbourhoods Carol Mould said: “With so much going on in Cornwall’s libraries there are activities to suit every age group to get children engaged, listening and learning whilst having a lot of fun. These events demonstrate that Cornwall’s libraries are inclusive, vibrant, and wholly positive spaces open to everyone.”

Other events include

Truro Library led nature themed storytelling and craft sessions every Wednesday afternoon in August in Victoria Gardens.

Saltash Library has a Virtual Reality experience running through the summer holidays so you can experience a wondrous world with a Virtual Reality Headset

Hayle Library is offering face painting on Saturday 23 July from 10am-12noon

Redruth Library is holding a series of ‘Triffic Tuesdays’ including Build a Mega Robot from Lego on Tuesday 9 August, an art workshop with Sam Bradbury on Tuesday 16 August and a Coder Dojo session on Tuesday 30 August to find out about coding and how to use it to craft websites, build smartphone apps, make games, control robots and create beautiful art.

Truro Library is hosting a free performance of Showtime Academy’s production of Peter Pan on Saturday 30 July at 11.00am when the Darling children must help Peter Pan, Tinkerbell and the Lost Boys defeat the evil Captain Hook and his gang of pirates.

Perranporth Library is holding- Sandy-toes (Rhyme Time) every Friday

Drag Queen Story Hour UK at the following libraries:

Monday 1 August: St Ives 10am, Penzance 1pm, and Falmouth 3pm

Tuesday 2 August: Bodmin 10am, Callington 12.30pm, and Torpoint 3pm

Wednesday 3 August: Camelford 10am, Bude 12.30pm, and Launceston 3pm.

Bodmin Library – Super Saturdays including Parachutes & Planes on 30 July, Walking on custard on 20 August and Whacky Races on 27 August.

For the grown-ups, St Austell Library has Knit and Stitch session on the 1st & 3rd Wednesday of the month – bring your project and have a chat while creating.

These are only a small selection of the great events happening so please check local library Facebook pages, follow Cornwall Libraries on Facebook or pop into your local library, for more details.

The mobile library will also be visiting communities all over the summer.

Story posted 21 July 2022