Council simplifies online waste and recycling support – Newsroom

Croydon Council has made it quicker and easier for residents to get online support for their waste and recycling issues.

Online waste services such as checking bin collection days or reporting a missed collection, as well as other useful information, are now directly available in one place through the Croydon Council website.

The improvements, which are based on resident feedback and user research, mean residents will no longer need to log in to My Account to complete these simple tasks.

Residents can now complete the following tasks through the Croydon Council website:

As part of the new improvements, residents can sign up for email updates once they have reported an issue or submitted a request.

For now, residents should continue to use My Account to:

These last two waste services will be moved to the main webpages later this summer, at which point residents will be able to request these services through the website and manage any changes through links in their confirmation emails.

The council’s contact centre remains available for residents who have difficulty accessing online services or who require further support.

As part of its ongoing drive to improve customer service and ensure all residents are treated with respect, the council is also investing in upgrading its telephone systems and reviewing its online support, to make it quicker and easier for residents to get in touch.

“Cleaning up Croydon and restoring pride in our borough is an absolute priority, which is why we have made it as easy as possible for residents to access information and manage waste and recycling issues. It’s important that we make core council services accessible for our residents and I’m pleased that we have already seen an increase in residents taking advantage of these online services. Residents must be treated with respect in all their interactions with the council, getting clear assistance with the issues they are facing, and I’m determined to keep improving our customer services.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon