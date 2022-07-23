Former IKEA building welcomes University of Warwick Esports Centre – Coventry City Council

Coventry City Council is working with the University of Warwick to temporarily host the University’s Esports Centre at Sky Blue Studios.

The University’s Esports Centre at Sky Blue Studios is an innovative and sustainability-first media and studio facility hosted within the former IKEA building.

The Esports Centre is on tour and will be at the former IKEA site, which is now owned by Coventry City Council, until Monday 25 July.

Members of the public will have the chance to play their favourite games from 10am – 8pm on weekdays and 10:30am – 8pm on weekends, on an affordable pay-to-play basis, from as little at £2.50 an hour. There will also be free gaming activities running regularly every day.

Those visiting the Esports Centre will have chance to take part in a ‘drop-in and play’ Mario Kart time-trial. It will give visitors the chance to play, ask questions as they race, and learn about esports through the support of the centre’s expert esports staff.

Whilst at Sky Blue Studios, the Esports Centre is open to party bookings from residents, schools and community groups. There will also be a match-day FIFA drop-in event with Coventry City Football Club on Saturday 23rd July.

Councillor David Welsh, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities at Coventry City Council, said: “We’re delighted that we’ve been able to work with University of Warwick to bring their impressive Esports Centre into the city for people to visit.

“The Esports Centre is touring at Sky Blue Studio days before the Commonwealth Games begin.

“It is another fantastic sporting activity to add to the city’s summer offer, and a great way to show how the former IKEA building can be utilised for a wide range of activities.”