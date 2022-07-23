How the Community Trigger fights anti-social behavior

As part of ASB Awareness Week, Safer Merton is focusing attention on the Community Trigger, which is designed to support the victims of anti-social behaviour (ASB) and ensure they get the right outcome.

You may feel like you have nowhere to turn for help, or you may have reported ASB and no one appears to be taking any action or listening and so the behaviour continues. The Community Trigger has been designed for you: it is a powerful tool as it gives victims a say in the way complaints are dealt with.

If you (or others with your consent) have reported three incidents (or more) within a six-month period and no action has been taken, you can activate the Community Trigger (also known as ASB Case Review) through Safer Merton.

There will be a multi-agency case review which involves various agencies (such as the police, council and housing association). The Community Trigger process is focused on finding solutions to the issues and devising an action plan to resolve the anti-social behaviour.

Incidents of ASB may be best resolved through a multi-agency response as many organisations can play a key role in tackling it and providing a suitable resolution. Each scenario will have a tailored response which can lead to a variety of outcomes, which can include Community Protection Notices and Criminal Behaviour Orders being given to perpetrators.

Councillor Eleanor Stringer, Cabinet Member for Civic Pride, said: “Anti-social behaviour can have a devasting impact on individuals and communities, ruining people’s lives, and it is important that it is dealt with as swiftly as possible.

“The Council is committed to helping residents combat it, so if anti-social behaviour is affecting you or your household, we will listen to you and treat the matter seriously.”

How to report anti-social behaviour

If you rent your property from a Housing Association, you MUST contact them to report the behaviour in the first instance.

If you own your home or live in a private rented property, you can report to Merton’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team. Email ASBUnit@merton.gov.uk

Call 999 in an emergency such as when a crime is in progress, someone suspected of a crime is nearby, or when there is danger to life or violence is being used or threatened.

If you have a non-emergency but require police assistance, please call 101 or report online at met.police.uk

If you want to report a crime, but remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ASB is any behaviour that can cause nuisance or annoyance; is likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress; creating significant and persistent problems within the community. Examples include noise, harassment, criminal damage, graffiti, fly tipping, nuisance neighbours, street drinking and intimidation.

Find out more on the Community Trigger process