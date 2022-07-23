In the news: 15-21 July 2022

A round up of mentions of our students, staff and the University in the media over the past week.

With most of the UK experiencing extreme temperatures this week, Visiting Professor of Nursing Dr Steve O’Brien spoke with BBC Northampton about how to stay safe and cool. Listen again here (starts at 1hr 11mins).

After a heatwave that saw record temperatures, what did a climate change expert make of it? Senior Lecturer in Environmental Science Dr Greg Spellman explained all to BBC Radio Northampton’s Edward Adoo. Listen again here (starts at 2hr 16mins).

The Chronicle and Echo report about our Sport Rehabilitation and Injury Clinic’s role in helping two talented dancers leap their way toward dance contest success.

The news about rare plants growing at Waterside campus features in Northants Live and Head Topics.

The Chronicle and Echo also report on the news that Karla Aryee Graphic Design graduate has secured a six-month mentorship with Penguin Books after designing a book cover.

Karla also spoke about this with BBC Radio Northampton’s Kerrie Cosh. Listen again here (starts at 23mins).

This story was also reported by Head Topics.

Senior Lecturer in Journalism Kate Ironside spoke with BBC Northampton’s Edward Adoo about the long list of potential Tory leaders being whittled down to a final five. Listen again here (starts at 3hrs and 14mins).

Cleaning Hygiene Today and Tomorrow’s Cleaning mention the University has been nominated for several British Institute of Cleaning Science Awards.