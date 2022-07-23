Latest service changes as lockdown restrictions are relaxed



Posted on Friday 9th April 2021

As the COVID restrictions are relaxed a number of council services are now able to reopen from Monday 12 April.

Some buildings and services may still have additional safety measures and precautions in place.

Changes from Monday 12 April

Waste Services

There are no changes to household waste collections, as well as the Rover or Bulky Matters services.

The Bristol Avenue Tip and Household Waste Recycling Centre is operating as usual, however the Tip Shop will be reopening on the 12 April.

Read about restrictions in place at the Tip.

Council receptions

Customer First will reopen on an appointment only basis on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 12pm and 2pm to 4pm.

The telephone line remains in operation as usual. Anyone with an enquiry can contact the Customer First team on 01253 477477. Lines are open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

Bickerstaffe reception is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm for appointments only.

Town Hall reception remains open but only for Inquests and Birth Registrations.

Libraries

All libraries will reopen with the exception of Mereside which will remain closed.

Opening times:

Anchorsholme Library – Tuesday to Thursday, 10am to 1pm

Blackpool Central Library – Tuesday to Thursday, 10am to 4pm

Layton, Moor Park and Palatine libraries:

Monday: 10am to 4pm

Friday: 10am to 4pm

Saturday: 10am to 1pm

Library @the grange and Revoe Library – Tuesday to Thursday, 1pm-4pm

To ensure the safety of customers and employees libraries are only open to:

Access computer facilities for essential purposes

Browse and borrow items

Collect pre-ordered books at the door

The Blackpool Libraries team will continue to provide a wide range of virtual activities and sessions online. Details can be found on the Blackpool Libraries Facebook page.

Weddings & registrations

Weddings can take place with a limit of 15 guests including the couple and witnesses.

Our Register Office page has more information about registering births, weddings and deaths.

Sports and leisure

Blackpool Sports Centre, Palatine Leisure Centre and Moor Park Leisure Centres will all reopen with residents able to access the gyms, Feel Good Factory, pool, athletics track and sports halls.

The pool at Palatine will remain closed.

Most activities require pre-booking in advance. You can find out more on the Active Blackpool website.

Visit Blackpool

The Tourist Information Centre will reopen. A number of attractions and accommodation providers will also be able to reopen from 12 April. Read more on the VisitBlackpool website.

Shopping

Non-essential shops are able to open from 12 April. This means the Houndshill Shopping Centre, home to more than 60 stores, will reopen, as well as independent shops across the town.

Car parks

Talbot Road Multi-Storey car park will reopen at 7am. All other car parks are operating normally at present.

Business support helpdesk

The council is committed to helping businesses in the town to access the help available to them.

For up-to-date advice and links to the latest national and local support schemes, visit www.blackpoolunlimited.com or 01253 477147.

Changes from Monday 19 April

Children’s centres and family hubs

The family hubs at Talbot and Brunswick, Grange Park and Revoe will reopen from Monday 19 April. Exact services to be confirmed.

For more information contact:

Talbot and Brunswick – 01253 951190 / TaBFamilyHub@blackpool.gov.uk

Grange Park – 01253 476480 / GrangeFamilyHub@blackpool.gov.uk

Revoe- 01253 798016 / RevoeFamilyHub@blackpool.gov.uk

All centres continue to provide essential services and support for children, young people and families.



Posted on Friday 9th April 2021