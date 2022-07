Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment (LESSE) on the CAFRE Farm

July 8, 2022

Slurry being applied using trailing shoe, low emission slurry spreading equipment (LESSE) after a recent silage harvest at CAFRE’s Greenmount Campus. Using LESSE is beneficial for both agricultural productivity and the environment by reducing nitrogen losses to the air (in the form of ammonia) and also reducing nutrient loss into waterways.

For additional information on ammonia emissions from slurry spreading,. please see a recent article from AFBI Hillsborough. https://www.afbini.gov.uk/afbi-hillsborough-ammonia-monitoring-blog