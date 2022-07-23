Today is the fifth anniversary of the tragic death of Rashan Charles

Today marks five years since the tragic death of Rashan Charles. Rashan’s death affected many people across Hackney and our thoughts – as they have been since that night – are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

We are working closely with our community partners and colleagues to support Rashan’s family and loved ones during any gatherings or vigils in his memory today.

Rashan’s death was a tragedy that shook our communities and further highlighted how much needs to be done to deal with trust and confidence in policing and disproportionality.

It is disappointing that in the five years since Rahsan’s death, there have been several tragic events of the same nature and we are still having the same conversations about disproportionality here in Hackney and beyond.

We continue to be committed to working with our communities, including young people in Hackney, the Police, and other partners to ensure that we resolve these wider issues and never see a repeat of this tragedy again.