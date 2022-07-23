Trading Standards to ‘test’ more petrol pumps for accuracy this summer

Mark Peacock from Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service said: “Testing petrol pumps for accuracy is a particularly important part of our work as, unlike most purchases of goods by weight or volume, the actual amount of fuel that goes into the tank is never actually seen by the consumer.

“They only have the pump meter and their fuel gauge to rely on, therefore, any detriment to the consumer is difficult to spot.

“These tests are routine and although there have been complaints, we believe that the vast majority our local forecourts are run honestly, and we will publish the results of our testing over the coming months to prove that.”