UK first for Senior Radiographer Richard Flood at Maidstone Hospital

Richard Flood, Senior Radiographer at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust (MTW), has become the first practising radiographer in the UK to complete the level 1 HCSE (Health Care Systems Engineering*) qualification.

With improving the efficiency and utilisation of imaging services at the heart of his studies, Richard is now working with the Radiology team to review how this work can be rolled out to other services across the Trust. With a keen focus on improving imaging services for our patients, Richard has also recently published two case studies through the Kent and Medway Imaging Network: Measuring CT utilisation and Measuring CT capacity and demand.

A CT** scan uses X-rays and a computer to create detailed images of the inside of the body including internal organs, blood vessels and bones. The scans diagnose conditions such as damage to bones and injuries to internal organs and can determine the location, size and shape of a tumour before a patient starts radiotherapy treatment. CT scans play a vital role in the Trust’s stroke and cancer services.

Susie White, Head of Radiology Services at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust, commented: “This is a huge achievement not only for Richard but also the whole MTW Imaging Team, who are leading on this improvement work with the Kent and Medway Imaging Network across the South East.

“This qualification recognises the great depth of skills and expertise Richard has in the field of radiology. It is just one example of how MTW is ensuring the team are highly skilled and this enables us to continue to deliver outstanding care for our patients.”

Richard said: “It really is a privilege to be able to improve access to our imaging services, hopefully achieving better outcomes for patients.”

Richard will hopefully soon be joined by an additional four level 1 trainees who are currently studying for this qualification within the Kent and Medway Imaging Network. Not one to rest on his laurels though, Richard is now about to start work on the next step on the ladder and is studying for HCSE level 2!

*Health Care Systems Engineering helps hospitals change the way they work to better suit patients and improve their care. One example is the introduction of drive-through COVID-19 centres, which changed the way vaccinations were delivered to put speed and safety first, by having patients remain in their cars. This same approach can be taken in other areas of the hospital, helping make sure patients get the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

** computerised tomography