Bike Around the Borough returns

Hundreds of children cycled the borough’s streets as Bike Around the Borough returned for the first time since the pandemic.

Twelve schools took part in the 11th edition of the event on Thursday 14 July with supported rides that started at their school and took them on routes around the borough.

Bike Around the Borough, which previously set the world record for the highest number of people cycling in a continuous ‘bike bus’, aims to promote cycling among Hackney school children, giving them the chance to practice the skills they have learned through national standards cycle training and to help them see how easy it is to travel around Hackney by bike.