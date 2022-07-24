Council shortlisted for another grant performance award

Date published: 23rd July 2021

Following on from North Norfolk District Council’s recent shortlisting for the 2021 Public Finance Awards, the Council is delighted to announce it has been shortlisted for an IRRV 2021 Performance Awards.

The category is “Excellence in Innovation (Service Delivery)” for the delivery of business grants relief during the pandemic, and the IRRV (Institute of Revenues Rating and Valuation) are assessing applicants for innovative approaches to implementing procedures.

The submission was focused on the performance during April/May 2020, during which roughly £55m of grant money was distributed. This laid the foundation for the next year and we have now distributed over £120m across the various grant schemes, involving over 30,000 transactions.

Cllr Eric Seward, North Norfolk District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Finance and Assets, commented: “The shortlisting for this award reflects the innovative and quick way that Council Officers from different departments came together at the start of the Covid Pandemic in the Spring last year to put in place a system of financial support to many local businesses.

“It was crucial to helping many of them survive and the continued support helped well over five thousand local businesses which has now reached some £126 million pounds.”