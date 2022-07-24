Major works and changes to bus services

Leeds City Council is encouraging people travelling in and around the city centre to be mindful of a number of major works on the roads beginning today, and changes to bus stops at Leeds City Station beginning from Sunday.

Armley Gyratory will see a partial northbound closure from 8pm today (Friday 22 July) until 5.30am Monday 25 July. Canal Street (from Gloucester Terrace) inbound towards the city centre and along Wellington Road will be fully closed to vehicles. Full local diversion routes will be in place.

Neville Street (the road under the railway bridge near Leeds City Station) will be closed inbound to vehicles travelling towards the station from 5am on Monday 25 July until 10pm on Friday 29 July, due to urgent works as part of the Leeds Station Sustainable Travel Gateway Scheme. A diversion will be in place from the traffic lights on Neville Street near the Hilton hotel, taking vehicles along Sovereign Street, Swinegate and Bishopgate Street.

Outbound traffic along Neville Street out of the city will be unaffected. The footpath on the eastern side of Neville Street will also be closed during these works. The footpath on the western side of Neville Street will be open.

The urgent works are essential to complete drainage connections and ensure safety for those carrying out the works and the general public using the highway.

Leeds City Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “We are working hard to keep any disruption to a minimum and we thank everyone for their patience. The closures over the weekend and into next week are necessary to make it safer for the operatives and the public.

“The city remains very much open, and if you normally use these routes we would encourage you to plan ahead and allow extra time for your journeys or follow diversionary routes where you can.”

Further information is available at www.leeds.gov.uk/planahead, including links to diversionary routes away from the gyratory and Neville Street.

Bus Stops moving from New Station Street and Bishopgate Street from 24 July

In the meantime, bus services using Bishopgate Street and New Station Street will move to stops on Boar Lane, Infirmary Street and Wellington Street from Sunday 24 July.

Posters have been placed on the existing bus stops and people will be on hand to advise passengers of the changes from Sunday onwards.

For more information, including a British Sign Language video explaining the changes, visit NewStationStBishopgateST | Metro (wymetro.com).

