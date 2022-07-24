New location and landscaping for Jon Egging Memorial sculpture



Posted on Tuesday 27th June 2017

The sculpture in memory of Flt Lt Jon Egging is scheduled to be relocated adjacent to the top of the East Cliff Zig-Zag, slightly further west from its current position on East Overcliff Drive. This location has been chosen by Emma and Dawn Egging, Jon’s widow and mother. It is planned for the sculpture to be relocated in time for the Bournemouth Air Festival 2017 (31st August – 3rd September).

The sculpture has been inaccessible since the major cliff landslip in May 2016, and both the Council and Flt Lt Egging’s family are keen for it to be relocated where the public can access it again. Alongside it will also be the relocated Spitfire pilot memorial plaque.

Dr Emma Egging commented: “The memorial sculpture to Jon has become such a poignant symbol on the East Cliff, I have seen so many wonderful photographs taken with the glorious blue sky, clifftop and Red Arrows during the Air Festival. It was important to Dawn and I that it remained close to this original location. The relocation of the sculpture to the ZigZag entrance will allow visitors to Bournemouth to continue to remember Jon and honour the teamwork and dedication of the Red Arrows.”

The proposed landscaping will differ from the current rockery, and instead will feature a low cairn in Purbeck stone, to further elevate the sculpture. Cairns are symbolic in dedicating memorial locations and also mark the physical achievement of climbers in reaching a mountain summit. It is hoped that in time red, white and blue shades of mountain-style planting will be established. There is plenty of space around the sculpture for people to gather to both remember Jon and enjoy the Air Festival. Cliff vegetation will be reduced revealing views towards the Purbecks and the Isle of Wight, and the existing fence will be replaced with bespoke aviation-themed metal railings.

Cllr John Beesley, Leader of the Council, said, “Following the landslip, we are looking carefully at what might be possible to reinvigorate that part of East Cliff further. The sculpture will offer an excellent focal point and a stimulant to reflection, in particular as we know that local people have a very special place in their hearts for Flt Lt Egging.”

Emma added “The Council’s desire to improve that part of the clifftop appealed to me and I love the idea that Jon’s memorial sculpture could be a real catalyst for change, just as the Jon Egging Trust’s Blue Skies and Inspirational Outreach programmes support young people, including those from Bournemouth and the south, to change their lives for the better”. She continued, “Jon would have loved the theme of a cairn, which is now represented by the base of the sculpture, as we loved fell running and the outdoors.”

The planning application can be found at http://planning.bournemouth.gov.uk/RealtimeRegister/plandisp.aspx?recno=92664