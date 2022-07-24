New speed humps to enhance safety as part of Greek Street road improvements

New speed humps will be installed on Greek Street as part of road improvement work beginning next week.

The road surface in Greek Street, off Hawthorn Avenue, is currently in poor condition and will be renewed to ensure it is safe for traffic.

New speed humps will also be installed along the street to improve safety.

To allow the work to take place safely, Greek Street will be closed to traffic from 7.30am on Monday 25 July.

Traffic will be diverted via Hawthorn Avenue, Anlaby Road, St George’s Road, Arthur Street and Plane Street.

To minimise disruption, the work will be spilt into two phases, each expected to last four weeks.

Phase 1 – Hawthorn Avenue to Cecil Street

Phase 2 – Cecil Street to Plane Street.

While work is ongoing on one phase, the other section of Greek Street will remain open for access and parking. Footpaths will not be affected.

Ian Cappleman, Highways Manager at Hull City Council, said: “We appreciate that these works will cause some inconvenience and we apologise for this.

“Due to poor state of the material beneath the road surface, we need to remove it and lay a new foundation.

“Unfortunately, this means vehicle access cannot be maintained to properties, but the phased nature of the work means a section of Greek Street will remain open throughout the work for access and parking.”

CR Reynolds Ltd is carrying out the work on behalf of Hull City Council.

Anyone with queries should call 01482 300 300.