Online information events for potential foster carers

A series of free online information events for prospective foster carers will take place this week.

In a bid to accommodate people’s different schedules, the events will be held across three days at various times. The sessions will take place on Wednesday 7 April at 6.30pm, Friday 9 April at 12.30pm and Sunday 11 April from 11am.

The informal events will provide potential foster carers with the opportunity to find out everything they need to know, including the opportunity to ask the fostering recruitment team any questions they may have.

There will also be information about the excellent support package available to Blackpool Council foster carers.

The council’s fostering service is looking for a diverse range of fostering families who can provide a safe and loving environment for children and young people in its new campaign, Fostering in Blackpool Rocks.

Foster carers benefit from excellent training and a full package of support, including enhanced generous allowances, regular support groups, peer mentors for new carers, an out of hours support and advice line, and a dedicated supervising social worker.

In recognition of the valuable work of foster carers and increasing costs, the allowance rate has been increased. Newly approved foster carers can expect to receive up to £443 to help with the cost of caring for a child dependent upon their level of skill and training.

The council particularly needs to recruit families who can care for a young parent and child as well as foster carers for certain groups of children including:

Older children and young people

Children who need more specialist care

Cllr Lynn Williams, Blackpool Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said:

“During the pandemic we are continuing to recruit new foster carers and we urgently need more people in Blackpool who are willing to take on this rewarding challenge. “The fostering discovery events will give people the perfect opportunity to ask any questions that they might have about fostering. “The fostering team will also go through some of the most frequently asked questions as well as explaining what it is like to foster a child with Blackpool Council. “The sessions will be relaxed and informal with no pressure whatsoever to sign up. You will also be able to request an information pack so you can think things over in your own time. “We are always interested in hearing from anyone who is thinking of considering fostering to get in touch and find out more from our friendly team.”

For more information and to book your place on an info session, visit pages.blackpoolfostering.com/events



