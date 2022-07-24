Queen’s portrait competition winners invited to town hall for a Reet Royal Do





19 July 2022



As we approach three months since Barnsley put on a ‘Reet Royal Do’ to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we were delighted to invite the ten talented winners of our Queen’s Portrait competition to the town hall last week to receive their certificate and prize and have tea with the Deputy Mayor of Barnsley, Cllr Stowe.

The competition’s brief was simple – draw a portrait of the Queen, and it certainly attracted the attention of our local schools, brownies and families across the borough – with nearly 170 entries received from young people aged between five and eleven. The standard of entries was fantastic and participants certainly made the job of judging the competition a difficult one.

Although we couldn’t invite the winners to meet the Queen in person to receive their prize, we did invite them to the town hall’s reception room where they met the Deputy Mayor of Barnsley and were treated to sweet treats and refreshments. The Deputy Mayor was then delighted to award each winner with a certificate and a Barnsley gift card to treat themselves in the town centre.

The Deputy Mayor of Barnsley, Cllr Stowe, said: “I was absolutely blown away by the artistic talent on show from our young people. It was such a lovely way to involve our future generations in the jubilee celebrations and heartening to see so many children get involved. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment in history that they will no doubt share with their future families in years to come.

“I would like to congratulate everyone that took part and a huge well done of course to the final ten, whose portraits stood out for a range of reasons. I’ve really enjoyed welcoming them to the town hall and hope they enjoyed it as much as I have. Who knows, in many years to come, some of their pictures could be exhibited in Experience Barnsley as a reflection of how Barnsley celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in 2022.”

Huge thank you again to everyone who contributed to our jubilee celebrations – it’s been fantastic and that’s largely down to you, our wonderful communities